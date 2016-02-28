SheebaESC 1981 for Ireland. Formed 1977. Disbanded 1984
Sheeba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04fm4gz.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e982d41d-f298-470d-a35d-273bffd81952
Sheeba Biography (Wikipedia)
Sheeba were an all-girl pop trio popular in Ireland in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They were Maxi, Marion Fossett and Frances Campbell. They are best known for representing the host nation, Ireland, in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 with "Horoscopes".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sheeba Tracks
Sort by
Ndiwanjawulo
Sheeba
Ndiwanjawulo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fm4gz.jpglink
Ndiwanjawulo
Last played on
Ekomole (feat. Sheeba)
Irene Ntale
Ekomole (feat. Sheeba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fm4gz.jpglink
Ekomole (feat. Sheeba)
Performer
Last played on
Laugh Out Loud
Fuse ODG
Laugh Out Loud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7ht.jpglink
Laugh Out Loud
Last played on
Pagal Jiya
Sheeba Khan/Apache Indian
Pagal Jiya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pagal Jiya
Performer
Last played on
Pagal Jiya
Sheeba Khan / Apache Indian
Pagal Jiya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pagal Jiya
Performer
Last played on
Sheeba Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist