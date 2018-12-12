Jonathan Vaughn
Jonathan Vaughn
Jonathan Vaughn Tracks
The voice of the angel Gabriel
Philip Ledger
Last played on
The Star-Song
Jonathan Dove
Last played on
Lovely tear of lovely eye (Salisbury Motets)
Bob Chilcott
Last played on
Ave verum corpus
William Mathias
Conductor
Last played on
Magnificat and nunc dimittis Op.53
William Mathias
Conductor
Last played on
Corpus Christi Carol
Judith Bingham
Last played on
Lift up your head o ye gates, Op.44'2 for chorus and organ
William Mathias
Conductor
Last played on
Let the People Praise Thee, O Lord
William Mathias
Conductor
Last played on
Great is the Lord, Op.67
Edward Elgar
Last played on
St Mark Passion: Hymn 'The Heavenly Word'
Charles Wood
Choir
Last played on
Give unto the Lord
Edward Elgar
Choir
Last played on
Requiem (Sanctus; Benedictus)
Bob Chilcott
Conductor
Last played on
Requiem (Agnus Dei)
Bob Chilcott
Conductor
Last played on
Jesu, grant me this, I pray
Bob Chilcott
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Corpus Christi Carol - Lulley, Lulla, Lulley, Lulla
Judith Bingham
Conductor
Last played on
Seek Him that maketh the seven stars
Jonathan Vaughn
Conductor
Last played on
The Apostles: The Spirit of the Lord is upon me
Jonathan Vaughn
Conductor
Last played on
Give unto the Lord (Psalm 29) Op.74 vers. for chorus and organ
Edward Elgar
Last played on
