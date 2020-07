Black Cats are a popular Los Angeles based Persian pop group founded and produced by Shahbal Shabpareh. The group was originally formed in 1960s Tehran as a rock outfit with members Hassan Shamaizadeh, Shahram Shabpareh, Farhad Mehrad, Shahbal Shabpareh before being reborn in 1990s Los Angeles as a pop group. While band members and singers changed frequently over the next two decades, Shabpareh has consistently remained the group's manager and producer.

