Black CatsIranian Music Band. Formed 1960
Black Cats
1960
Black Cats Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Cats are a popular Los Angeles based Persian pop group founded and produced by Shahbal Shabpareh. The group was originally formed in 1960s Tehran as a rock outfit with members Hassan Shamaizadeh, Shahram Shabpareh, Farhad Mehrad, Shahbal Shabpareh before being reborn in 1990s Los Angeles as a pop group. While band members and singers changed frequently over the next two decades, Shabpareh has consistently remained the group's manager and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
