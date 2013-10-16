Kate Burton
Kate Burton
Kate Burton Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Burton (born September 10, 1957) is a Swiss-born American actress, daughter of actor Richard Burton and Sybil Burton. On television, Burton received critical acclaim for performances in Shonda Rhimes's drama series as Ellis Grey on Grey's Anatomy, and as Vice President Sally Langston on Scandal. She has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards and three Tony Awards.
Kate Burton Tracks
The little things you do together (Company)
Stephen Sondheim
