Hotel Mira (formerly known as JPNSGRLS) – is an alternative rock band formed in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2010. The band consists of Charlie Kerr, vocalist/lyricist; Colton Lauro on lead guitar; and Mike Noble on bass.
Smalls
Smalls
Smalls
