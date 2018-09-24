The AstronautsUSA surf band. Formed 1961. Disbanded 1968
The Astronauts
1961
The Astronauts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Astronauts were an American rock and roll band, who had a minor hit in 1963 with "Baja" and remained successful for several years, especially in Japan. They have been described as being, "along with...(the) Trashmen, the premier landlocked Midwestern surf group of the '60s." For most of their career, the band members were Rich Fifield, Jon "Storm" Patterson, Bob Demmon, Dennis Lindsey, and Jim Gallagher.
Bo Diddley
The Astronauts
Bo Diddley
Bo Diddley
Baja
The Astronauts
Baja
Baja
Firewater
The Astronauts
Firewater
Firewater
The Hearse
The Astronauts
The Hearse
The Hearse
Surf Party
The Astronauts
Surf Party
Surf Party
Skydive
The Astronauts
Skydive
Skydive
Everyone But Me
The Astronauts
Everyone But Me
Everyone But Me
Hot Doggin'
The Astronauts
Hot Doggin'
Hot Doggin'
