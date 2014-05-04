Bruno PelletierBorn 7 August 1962
Bruno Pelletier
1962-08-07
Bruno Pelletier Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Pelletier (born August 7, 1962) is a Québécois singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruno Pelletier Tracks
The Age Of The Cathedrals
Bruno Pelletier
The Age Of The Cathedrals
The Age Of The Cathedrals
