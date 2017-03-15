Gérard PouletBorn 12 August 1938
1938-08-12
Gérard (Georges) Poulet (born 12 August 1938) is a French classical violinist.
Sonata in A for violin and harpsichord K.12
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Violin Sonata in G minor
Claude Debussy
