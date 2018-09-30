Christopher Tignor (born 15 March 1976) is an American composer, musician, software engineer, and lecturer based in New York City. In addition to releasing music under his own name, he is a founding member of post-rock acts Slow Six and Wires Under Tension. Primarily a violinist, he has also composed and recorded string arrangements for notable acts including This Will Destroy You, John Congleton, Keith Kenniff, and Lymbyc Systym.