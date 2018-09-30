Christopher Tignor
Christopher Tignor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e978f04a-983d-48da-be2f-8b898689b9a3
Christopher Tignor Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Tignor (born 15 March 1976) is an American composer, musician, software engineer, and lecturer based in New York City. In addition to releasing music under his own name, he is a founding member of post-rock acts Slow Six and Wires Under Tension. Primarily a violinist, he has also composed and recorded string arrangements for notable acts including This Will Destroy You, John Congleton, Keith Kenniff, and Lymbyc Systym.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Tignor Tracks
Sort by
We Keep This Flame
Christopher Tignor
We Keep This Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Keep This Flame
Last played on
Cathedral Pt. 2
Christopher Tignor
Cathedral Pt. 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Will And The Waiting
Christopher Tignor
The Will And The Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Will And The Waiting
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christopher Tignor
Christopher Tignor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist