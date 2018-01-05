Alireza Ghorbani (Persian: علیرضا قربانی‎; born 4 February 1973) is an Iranian traditional vocalist. He began his career by reciting the Quran. Soon he began eagerly learning traditional Iranian music. In 1984, he was fascinated by compilations of poetry and music and the insight of Iranian music under the supervision of his first mentors: Khosro Soltani, Behrooz Abedini, Mahdi Fallah, Hossein Omoumi, Ahmad Ebrahimi and also Razavi Sarvestani. His acquaintance with Ali Tajvidi and Farhad Fakhreddini led him to new horizons of Iranian music.

He has taken part in many important festivals all over the world together with many musicians. Some of these festivals and programs are available on CD. He has been the vocalist of Iran's National Orchestra since 1999 and has joined many concerts and festivals within Iran and abroad. Enthusiasm, the first album of National Iranian orchestra, has also been composed by Farhad Fakhreddini. Although he collaborated in making soundtracks for many different TV programs such as Kife Englisi, Shabe Dahom, Roshantar az Khamooshi (Mollasadra) and Madare Sefr Darajeh. His latest albums are Az Kheshto Khak, Fasle Baran, Rosvaye Zamaneh, Sarve Ravan, Symphony of Molana, Soogvarane Khamoosh, Rooy Dar Aftab 1,2, Eshtiagh, Ghafe Eshgh, Khoshnevise Seda and Sarmasti (Khayyam).