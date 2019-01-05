The Bros. Landreth are a Canadian alternative country and folk music group. Their debut album Let It Lie won the Juno Award for Roots & Traditional Album of the Year – Group at the Juno Awards of 2015.

The group was first formed in 2013 by brothers Joey and David Landreth, the sons of Winnipeg musician Wally Landreth. The brothers share vocal duties, while Joey plays guitar and David plays bass. The initial band lineup also included Alex Campbell on piano and Ryan Voth on drums. Ariel Posen has since joined the band as second guitarist.

Let It Lie was released independently in 2013. In 2014, the band signed an American distribution deal with Slate Creek Records, who rereleased the album in the United States in January 2015.

At the 10th Canadian Folk Music Awards in 2014, the band won the award for New/Emerging Artist of the Year, and Let It Lie was a nominee for Contemporary Album of the Year.

The band have toured both Canada and the United States. They attracted additional media attention when American rock icon John Oates agreed to perform as an opening act for the band at a 2015 tour stop in Nashville.