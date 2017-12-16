Brittany Talia Hazzard (born June 14, 1990), professionally known as Starrah, is an American songwriter, singer and rapper. She has written 14 singles thus far that have reached Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1 of which went #1 (Camila Cabello's "Havana) and 5 peaking in the top 10. She has cowritten songs such as Rihanna's "Needed Me, "Camila Cabello - "Havana", Maroon 5 - "Girls Like You", "Drake - "Fake Love", Halsey - "Now or Never", Kevin Gates' "2 Phones, and Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds", as well as studio albums including Travis Scott's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and 5 songs on Calvin Harris’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, including "Feels" featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean.