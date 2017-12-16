StarrahUS singer, songwriter & rapper. Born 14 June 1990
Starrah
1990-06-14
Starrah Biography (Wikipedia)
Brittany Talia Hazzard (born June 14, 1990), professionally known as Starrah, is an American songwriter, singer and rapper. She has written 14 singles thus far that have reached Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1 of which went #1 (Camila Cabello's "Havana) and 5 peaking in the top 10. She has cowritten songs such as Rihanna's "Needed Me, "Camila Cabello - "Havana", Maroon 5 - "Girls Like You", "Drake - "Fake Love", Halsey - "Now or Never", Kevin Gates' "2 Phones, and Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds", as well as studio albums including Travis Scott's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and 5 songs on Calvin Harris’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, including "Feels" featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean.
Starrah Tracks
Zoo
Starrah
Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Zoo
Last played on
Catching Plays (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Destructo
Catching Plays (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6pg.jpglink
Catching Plays (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Last played on
Imperfections (sober rob Remix)
Starrah
Imperfections (sober rob Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Imperfections (sober rob Remix)
Last played on
Throw Myself A Party
Cashmere Cat
Throw Myself A Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7f4.jpglink
Throw Myself A Party
Last played on
Swerve (feat. Starrah)
Diplo
Swerve (feat. Starrah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Swerve (feat. Starrah)
Last played on
Rush
Starrah
Rush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rush
You Know It
Diplo
You Know It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
You Know It
Dirty Diana
Starrah
Dirty Diana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Diana
Throw Myself a Party
Cashmere Cat
Throw Myself a Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7f4.jpglink
Throw Myself a Party
Order More
G‐Eazy
Order More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Order More
No Strings
Kid Ink
No Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jrn6h.jpglink
No Strings
Imperfections
Diplo
Imperfections
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Imperfections
Dreamer (feat. Starrah & RAYE)
Charli XCX
Dreamer (feat. Starrah & RAYE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023r4l1.jpglink
Dreamer (feat. Starrah & RAYE)
Last played on
Order More (Remix) (feat. Starrah, Lil Wayne & Yo Gotti)
G‐Eazy
Order More (Remix) (feat. Starrah, Lil Wayne & Yo Gotti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwkf.jpglink
Order More (Remix) (feat. Starrah, Lil Wayne & Yo Gotti)
Last played on
Bigger Than Me (feat. The Flint Chozen Chior & Starrah)
Big Sean
Bigger Than Me (feat. The Flint Chozen Chior & Starrah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4pz.jpglink
Bigger Than Me (feat. The Flint Chozen Chior & Starrah)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Catching Plays (Will Clarke's Cuddle Club Remix) (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Destructo
Catching Plays (Will Clarke's Cuddle Club Remix) (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dw6pg.jpglink
Catching Plays (Will Clarke's Cuddle Club Remix) (feat. Pusha T & Starrah)
Last played on
Rush (Remix) (feat. Kehlani)
Starrah
Rush (Remix) (feat. Kehlani)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rush (Remix) (feat. Kehlani)
Last played on
Back to artist