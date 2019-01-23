Middle of the RoadScottish pop group. Formed 1970
Middle of the Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03045p5.jpg
1970
Middle of the Road Biography (Wikipedia)
Middle of the Road is a Scottish pop group who have enjoyed success across Europe and Latin America since the 1970s. Before ABBA established themselves in the mid 70s, Middle of the Road were the sound of early europop with their distinctive harmonies and lead vocals from Sally Carr. Four of their singles sold over one million copies each, and received a gold disc: "Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep". "Sacramento", "Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum" and "Soley Soley". By early 1972 the group had sold over five million records.
Middle of the Road Tracks
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Middle of the Road
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep
Soley Soley
Middle of the Road
Soley Soley
Soley Soley
Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dum
Middle of the Road
Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dum
Tweedle Dee Tweedle Dum
