Uģis Prauliņš (born 17 June 1957) is a Latvian composer whose choral work Missa Rigensis (Riga Mass) was recorded by the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, the Riga Cathedral Boys Choir, Youth Choir BALSIS and has been performed in several locations around the world, amongst those Canada, France, England.

