Kim Walker-Smith (born December 19, 1981 as Kimberlee Dawn Walker) is an American singer, songwriter, worship leader, and recording artist. She produced her first solo album, Here Is My Song, which was released in February 2008 through the Jesus Culture record label. Walker-Smith is best known as the worship leader for the Jesus Culture Band and Jesus Culture events, and a worship pastor for Bethel Church in Redding.
Her rendition of the John Mark McMillan song, "How He Loves", has been viewed over 20 million times on YouTube. Her rendition of Brian Johnson's and Jon Mohr's song, "Where You Go I Go", has over 8 million views on YouTube.
