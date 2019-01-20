Kenny LynchBorn 18 March 1938
Kenny Lynch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03jg2s9.jpg
1938-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e96bd2cc-ac53-431c-8bbd-955701ec5add
Kenny Lynch Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Lynch, OBE (born 18 March 1938) is an English singer, songwriter, entertainer and actor from London. Lynch appeared in many variety shows in the 1960s. At the time, Lynch was among the few black singers in British pop music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kenny Lynch Performances & Interviews
Kenny Lynch Tracks
Sort by
Up On The Roof
Kenny Lynch
Up On The Roof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Up On The Roof
Last played on
You Can Never Stop Me Loving You
Kenny Lynch
You Can Never Stop Me Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Half The Day's Gone And We Haven't Earned A Penny
Kenny Lynch
Half The Day's Gone And We Haven't Earned A Penny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Movin' Away
Kenny Lynch
Movin' Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Movin' Away
Last played on
Puff (Up In Smoak)
Kenny Lynch
Puff (Up In Smoak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Puff (Up In Smoak)
Last played on
Jump On Your Broomstick
Kenny Lynch
Jump On Your Broomstick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Jump On Your Broomstick
Last played on
Half The Days gone
Kenny Lynch
Half The Days gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Half The Days gone
Last played on
Misery
Kenny Lynch
Misery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg2s9.jpglink
Misery
Last played on
Kenny Lynch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist