Sal MineoActor / singer. Born 10 January 1939. Died 12 February 1976
Sal Mineo
1939-01-10
Sal Mineo Biography
Salvatore Mineo, Jr. (January 10, 1939 – February 12, 1976), was an American film and theatre actor who is known for his performance as John "Plato" Crawford opposite James Dean in the film Rebel Without a Cause (1955). Mineo was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause and Exodus (1960).
Start Movin'
Start Movin' (In My Direction)
The Girl Across The Way
