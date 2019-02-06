The PebblesBelgian 1960/70s rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1974
The Pebbles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e967d354-c7d3-42f3-9b50-7eb8224fb1d1
The Pebbles Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pebbles were a Belgian rock band from Hoboken, Antwerp in Belgium, who came out of the beat boom and would enjoy some international success in the late 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Pebbles Tracks
Sort by
Seven Horses In The Sky
The Pebbles
Seven Horses In The Sky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Horses In The Sky
Last played on
The Pebbles Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist