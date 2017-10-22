Alessandro Brustenghi (born in Assisi, Italy on 21 April 1978) also known as Friar Alessandro or at times Brother Alessandro (in English), Frate Alessandro (in Italian) or Frère Alessandro (in French) is an Italian Franciscan friar and a tenor singer of religious music. He is also the first religious brother to land an exclusive record contract with a major record label, in this case Universal Music.

Friar Alessandro's debut album is called Voice from Assisi (in Italian La voce da Assisi or in French La voix d'Assise). It was released on 15 October 2012. The initial single is a double-A side release, the tracks "Panis Angelicus" and "Sancta Maria". The first is the penultimate strophe of the hymn Sacris solemniis written by Saint Thomas Aquinas for the Feast of Corpus Christi and the second is from Cavalleria rusticana .