Friar AlessandroBorn 1978
Friar Alessandro Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Brustenghi (born in Assisi, Italy on 21 April 1978) also known as Friar Alessandro or at times Brother Alessandro (in English), Frate Alessandro (in Italian) or Frère Alessandro (in French) is an Italian Franciscan friar and a tenor singer of religious music. He is also the first religious brother to land an exclusive record contract with a major record label, in this case Universal Music.
Friar Alessandro's debut album is called Voice from Assisi (in Italian La voce da Assisi or in French La voix d'Assise). It was released on 15 October 2012. The initial single is a double-A side release, the tracks "Panis Angelicus" and "Sancta Maria". The first is the penultimate strophe of the hymn Sacris solemniis written by Saint Thomas Aquinas for the Feast of Corpus Christi and the second is from Cavalleria rusticana .
Friar Alessandro Tracks
Sort by
Vergin Tutto Amor
Panis Angelicus
Gaelic Blessing
Kyrie From Misa Criolla
Kyrie
Ave Maria
Amazing Grace
Jesu, joy of man's desiring
Misa Creolla
Douce Nuit
O Tannenbaum
O Holy Night
Sancta Maria
Mascagni: Sancta Maria
Ave Maria
Make Me A Channel Of Your Peace
Baker: Pater Noster
Friar Alessandro Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
-
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
-
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
-
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
-
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
-
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
-
How do you decide whose name is first?
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
-
Alfie Boe enters the Singers Hall of Fame