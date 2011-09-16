FridaAppelgren. Born 5 April 1981
Frida Erika Appelgren, earlier married Muranius, born 5 April 1981 in Malmö, Sweden, is a Swedish music artist scoring a mid-2007 hit with the song Dunka mig gul och blå.
Together with Headline she participated at Melodifestivalen 2008 with the song Upp o hoppa, which ended up 10th in the finals.
