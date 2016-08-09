Bülent EvcilBorn 1968
Bülent Evcil
1968
Bülent Evcil Biography (Wikipedia)
Bülent Evcil (born 1968) is a Turkish solo flutist and is the winner of the Royal Belgium Encouragement Medal of Art. He received the second place award in the Best Overall Performer Award at the 4th James Galway International Flute Seminar in Dublin. James Galway, the famous flute virtuoso, introduced him as being one of the best flutists of his respective generation.
Bülent Evcil Tracks
Choro No. 4
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choro No. 4
Choro No. 4
Choros No.7, 'Settimino'
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choros No.7, 'Settimino'
Choros No.7, 'Settimino'
