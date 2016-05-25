Steve Goodman, known as Kode9 (born 1973) is a Scottish electronic music artist, DJ, and founder of the Hyperdub record label. Initially inspired by what he calls the "hardcore continuum" of British dance music, he was one of the founding members of the early dubstep scene with the late MC and former collaborator The Spaceape. He has released three full-length albums: Memories of the Future (2006) and Black Sun (2011), both with The Spaceape, and Nothing (2015).

As owner of Hyperdub, Goodman has signed artists such as Burial, DJ Rashad, Zomby, and Fatima Al Qadiri. Goodman has a Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Warwick and has published a book, Sonic Warfare: Sound, Affect, and the Ecology of Fear.