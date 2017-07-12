JettaBritish singer
Jetta
Jetta (full name Jetta John-Hartley) is a British singer, songwriter and record producer.
Born and raised in Liverpool, she first received recognition in 2013 when her song "Feels Like Coming Home" was chosen as the soundtrack for the Google Zeitgeist 2013 – Year in Review which gained more than 33 million views. In 2014, for a limited time only, a soft EP release, titled Start a Riot was made available in the UK and US, to critical acclaim, including iTunes Single of the Week.
Her self-produced EP ‘Tonic’ was released on 24 August 2018. Singles ‘Fool’ and ‘Enemy In Me’ were both added to New Music Friday on Spotify on the day of release.
I'd Love To Change The World
I'd Love To Change The World
Operators
Operators
Cresendo (feat. Isaiah Dreads)
Cresendo (feat. Isaiah Dreads)
Crescendo
Crescendo
Start A Riot
Start A Riot
