Olly Alexander (born Oliver Alexander Thornton; 15 July 1990) is an English musician, singer, songwriter and actor. He is the lead singer of the synth-pop band Years & Years.
Time After Time (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
Time After Time (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
King (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
King (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
King (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
If You're Over Me (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
If You're Over Me (Radio 2 Session, 11 Dec 2018)
Grounds For Resentment (feat. Olly Alexander)
Grounds For Resentment (feat. Olly Alexander)
Grounds For Resentment (feat. Olly Alexander)
