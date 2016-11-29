Lisa DillanBorn 1969
Lisa Dillan
1969
Lisa Dillan Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Dillan (born 12 May 1969 in Bodø, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz vocalist and improvisational artist.
Lisa Dillan Tracks
Calluna Vulgaris
Else Olsen Storesund, Pauline Oliveros, Lisa Dillan & Øyvind Storesund
Calluna Vulgaris
Calluna Vulgaris
Last played on
