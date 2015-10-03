Shaking TreesRock/soul group from Worcestershire, UK
Shaking Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e9573eb0-66b4-4412-b22a-a556abfec0e7
Shaking Trees Tracks
Sort by
In My Head
Shaking Trees
In My Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04pbv9p.jpglink
In My Head
Last played on
In My Head
Shaking Trees
In My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Head
Last played on
Pictures
Shaking Trees
Pictures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pictures
Last played on
Look at Me Now
Shaking Trees
Look at Me Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look at Me Now
Last played on
Don't Let Me Go
Shaking Trees
Don't Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Let Me Go
Last played on
You've Lost Me
Shaking Trees
You've Lost Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Lost Me
Last played on
Hold My Hand
Shaking Trees
Hold My Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Relentless
Shaking Trees
Relentless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shaking Trees - Pictures
Shaking Trees
Shaking Trees - Pictures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist