Jeff RussoAmerican composer, songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and music producer. Born 31 August 1969
Jeff Russo
Jeff Russo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Russo (born August 31, 1969) is an American composer, songwriter, guitarist, vocalist and music producer, and one of the two founding members of American rock band Tonic. He is also a founding member of acoustic rock band Low Stars.
Russo is also known for his work as composer on various television series, notably Fargo, Legion, Counterpart, and Star Trek: Discovery. He also scored the miniseries The Night Of, and the acclaimed video game What Remains of Edith Finch. For his work on Fargo, he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Russo Tracks
