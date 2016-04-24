Stephen OliverBorn 10 March 1950. Died 29 April 1992
Stephen Oliver
1950-03-10
Stephen Oliver Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Michael Harding Oliver (10 March 1950 – 29 April 1992) was an English composer, best known for his operas.
Stephen Oliver Tracks
Farewell Song and Mantalinis Sewing Room from Nicholas Nickleby Suite
Farewell Song and Mantalinis Sewing Room from Nicholas Nickleby Suite
L'Oca del Cairo - Auretta's aria
L'Oca del Cairo - Auretta's aria
Patriotic Song from Nicholas Nickleby
