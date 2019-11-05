R. H. HarrisBorn 23 March 1916. Died 3 September 2000
R. H. Harris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e950760f-f3cd-4b6e-88f5-2b5851c3ec08
R. H. Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebert H. Harris, also known professionally as R.H. Harris, (March 23, 1916 – September 3, 2000) was a gospel artist and lead singer of the Soul Stirrers. He had a pure tenor three-octave voice that he utilized for moans and slurs and leaps into falsetto. He was instrumental in transforming the ensemble jubilee quartet style of the 30s into the lead-focused hard gospel style of the 40s and 50s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 as a member of the Soul Stirrers; the group was also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2000. He was the fountainhead of numerous gospel and soul singers, and direct model to Sam Cooke, who replaced him as lead singer of the Soul Stirrers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
R. H. Harris Tracks
Sort by
Jesus Hits Like The Atom Bomb (feat. R. H. Harris)
The Soul Stirrers
Jesus Hits Like The Atom Bomb (feat. R. H. Harris)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Hits Like The Atom Bomb (feat. R. H. Harris)
Last played on
Back to artist