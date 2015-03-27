RubblebucketFormed 2008
Rubblebucket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e94d59fd-177a-4a79-85ba-0632207b134b
Rubblebucket Biography (Wikipedia)
Rubblebucket is an American art-pop and indie-rock band from Brooklyn, NY. The primary members are musical couple (now separated) Annakalmia Traver and Alex Toth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rubblebucket Tracks
Sort by
Carousel Ride
Rubblebucket
Carousel Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0247dkt.jpglink
Carousel Ride
Last played on
Rubblebucket Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist