Paul JacobsAmerican organist. Born 1 February 1977
Paul Jacobs Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Jacobs (born 1977) is an American organist. He is the first organist to receive a Grammy Award. Jacobs is currently the chair of the Juilliard School's organ department.
Paul Jacobs Tracks
Concerto for Organ with Percussion Orchestra (finale)
Lou Harrison
Concerto for Organ with Percussion Orchestra (finale)
Concerto for Organ with Percussion Orchestra (finale)
Ensemble
