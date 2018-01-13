My JerusalemFormed 2009
My Jerusalem
2009
My Jerusalem Biography (Wikipedia)
My Jerusalem is an American Indie Rock band based in Austin, Texas. The band consists of Jeff Klein (vocals) and Ross Dubois (bass guitar). The band rose to critical acclaim after releasing their debut album Gone For Good.
My Jerusalem Tracks
Love You When You Leave (6 Music Session, 13 Jan 2011)
Valley Of Casualies (6 Music Session, 13 Jan 2011)
Sweet Chariot (6 Music Session, 13 Jan 2011)
Propostion (6 Music Session, 13 Jan 2011)
Sweet Chariot
Sweet Chariot
Love You When You Leave
Love You When You Leave
Valley Of Casualties
Valley Of Casualties
Bury It Low
Bury It Low
Love You When You Leave (Pick & Mix Contender)
Boom! Boom! Boom! Goes The Trolley
Boom! Boom! Boom! Goes The Trolley
