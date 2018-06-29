James Zabiela is a DJ and producer from Southampton in England. In his early years his signature style was a fusion of Breakbeat and Progressive House music; more recently, however, he is regarded as a Progressive House, Techno and Acid House DJ although his use of Breakbeat music is still key to the more flashy parts of his sets. He is known for his turntable skills, extensive use of loops and effects, and the use of Pioneer CDJ-2000s, EFX1000, RMX1000 as well as using Ableton Live with various controllers and sometimes even his iPad. Zabiela first gained fame in 2000 by winning Muzik Magazine's Bedroom Bedlam competition, Best Bedroom Bedlam DJ 2001, and has since been signed to Sasha's Excession agency. Zabiela also tested the new pioneer DJM800, the CDJ1000MK3 and the EFX 1000 at the 2006 Frankfurt Musikmesse. James also helped Pioneer Electronics develop their top of the line CDJ-2000 and CDJ-900 media turntables.