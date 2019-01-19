Carl StoneAmerican electronic composer. Born 10 February 1953
Carl Stone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05n8h2k.jpg
1953-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e94b76cf-f62b-4fde-b466-aab25f354dc8
Carl Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Stone (born Carl Joseph Stone, February 10, 1953) is an American composer, primarily working in the field of live electronic music. His works have been performed in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and the Near East.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Stone Tracks
Sort by
Chon Ku Chon
Carl Stone
Chon Ku Chon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Chon Ku Chon
Sung Nou Dan
Carl Stone
Sung Nou Dan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Sung Nou Dan
Kinkali
Carl Stone
Kinkali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Kinkali
Hatiya
Carl Stone
Hatiya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Hatiya
Shing Kee
Carl Stone
Shing Kee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Shing Kee
Last played on
Banteay Srey
Carl Stone
Banteay Srey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Banteay Srey
Last played on
Sonali
Carl Stone
Sonali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Sonali
Last played on
Sonali
Carl Stone
Sonali
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Sonali
Last played on
Meteors
Carl Stone
Meteors
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Meteors
Last played on
Shibucho
Carl Stone
Shibucho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Shibucho
Last played on
Shing Kee 1986
Carl Stone
Shing Kee 1986
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Shing Kee 1986
Last played on
Wall Me Do
Carl Stone
Wall Me Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Wall Me Do
Last played on
Chao Nue 1990
Carl Stone
Chao Nue 1990
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Chao Nue 1990
Last played on
Nyala: Second Section
Carl Stone
Nyala: Second Section
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n8h2m.jpglink
Nyala: Second Section
Last played on
Playlists featuring Carl Stone
Carl Stone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist