Miriam FriedBorn 9 September 1946
Miriam Fried
Miriam Fried (born 9 September 1946) is a Romanian-born Israeli classical violinist and pedagogue.
Violin Partita No. 3 in E major, BWV1006 - Gigue
Johann Sebastian Bach
Violin Partita No. 3 in E major, BWV1006 - Gigue
Violin Partita No. 3 in E major, BWV1006 - Gigue
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-04T09:51:31
4
Aug
1978
Proms 1976: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-08T09:51:31
8
Sep
1976
Proms 1975: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-09T09:51:31
9
Aug
1975
