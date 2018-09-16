Evelyn LayeEnglish theatre and musical film actress. Born 10 July 1900. Died 17 February 1996
Evelyn Laye
1900-07-10
Evelyn Laye Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn Laye, CBE (10 July 1900 – 17 February 1996) was an English actress who was active on the London light opera stage, and later in New York and Hollywood. Her first husband, actor Sonnie Hale, left her for Jessie Matthews, earning much public sympathy for Laye. Her second husband was actor Frank Lawton, with whom she often appeared in stage productions.
Evelyn Laye Tracks
Lover Come Back To Me
Evelyn Laye
Lover Come Back To Me
Lover Come Back To Me
Last played on
They Don't Make Them Like That Anymore(Phil The Fluter)
Evelyn Laye
They Don't Make Them Like That Anymore(Phil The Fluter)
Let the People Sing
Evelyn Laye-Geraldo and Orchestra
Let the People Sing
Let the People Sing
Performer
Last played on
