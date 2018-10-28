Wolves in the Throne Room
2002
Wolves in the Throne Room is an American black metal band formed in 2003 in Olympia, Washington by brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver. They have released six full-length albums, two live albums, and one EP to date. They have stated one of the founding concepts of the band to be channeling the "energies of the Pacific Northwest's landscape" into musical form.
Woodland Cathedral
Woodland Cathedral
Born From The Serpent's Eye
Celestite Mirror
Celestite Mirror
The Old Ones Are With Us
Fires Roar in the Palace of the Moon
Angrboda
Angrboda
Astral Blood
Astral Blood
Face In A Night Time Mirror (Part 1)
Queen of Borrowed Light
Initiation At Neudeg Alm
Initiation At Neudeg Alm
Bridge Of Leaves
Bridge Of Leaves
Sleeping Golden Storm
Sleeping Golden Storm
Thuja Magus Imperium
Thuja Magus Imperium
Thuja Majus Imperium (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Live Freaks
Live Freaks
Prayer Transformation (BBC Session Track)
Prayer Transformation (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Subterranean Initiation
Dia Artio
Dia Artio
