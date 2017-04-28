The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band
The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band is a World Champion grade one pipe band from Lisburn, Northern Ireland and named in honour of Field Marshal Viscount Montgomery of Alamein.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band Performances & Interviews
- Field Marshal Montgomery - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6rbj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05c6rbj.jpg2017-08-12T13:07:49.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05c6qn0
Field Marshal Montgomery - MSR
- 2016 Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044z2tw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044z2tw.jpg2016-08-13T19:00:33.000ZWinning medley at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044lk2f
2016 Champions: Field Marshal Montgomery - Medley
- Field Marshal Montgomery - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044krxk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044krxk.jpg2016-08-13T11:33:26.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044krtq
Field Marshal Montgomery - MSR
- Field Marshal Montgomery - Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zryhm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zryhm.jpg2015-08-15T16:04:37.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrxw3
Field Marshal Montgomery - Medley
- Field Marshal Montgomery - MSRhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02zrnsn.jpg2015-08-15T12:06:07.000ZCompeting at the World Pipe Band Championships 2015https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02zrd15
Field Marshal Montgomery - MSR
Tracks
P/M Thomas MacAllister / Susan MacLeod / Charlie's Welcome
Jim Tweedie's Sea Legs/Train Journey North
Malcolm Ferguson / Old woman's dance / Butterfingers / Donald Cameron's Powder Horn
Trevor Buckley, Seonaidh's Tune, John MacDougall Gillies, Tar The House, The Top Tier, The Bollywood Lounge, The Unknown Air, The Fiddler's Rally
Archie Beag / Whistlestop Café / Donald Maclean / Cameronian Rant
The Kilt Rock, The Shepherd's Crook, Caberfeidh, Christopher's Birthday
The Sandpiper, Archie Beag, Bronnie's Blue Brozzie, La Baum, Lady Madelina Sinclair, Stirling Castle, Sleepy Maggie, Tail Toddle, Frances Morten's
Balmoral Highlanders, John Roy Stewart, Charlies Welcome
The Sandpiper / Archie Beag / Bronnie's Blue Brozzie / La Baum / Lady Madelina Sinclair / Stirling Castle / Sleepy Maggie /
Big Duncan's Reel / Lauren Cowan's Reel / Alasdair's Reel / Armstrong's / Frances Morton
RUTH GRANT/MISS KATIE NESS OF KINNYSIDE/GLEN LYON/CAMERONIAN/BRUCE AND THE TROOPERS/DANCING FEET/HIGHLANDMAN KISSED HIS MOTHER
Harry MacAleer's Favourite/Mark Sheridan/Andy Renwick's Ferret/The Wise Maiden/Upside down
HAG AT THE CHURN/DELANEY'S DRUMMERS/MRS MACLEOD OF RAASAY/RARE AIR REEL/SOFT HORSE REEL/PUIT-A-BEUL
ROWD'S HORNPIPE/HIGH DRIVE JIG/PIPER'S BONNET/SINE BHAN/RODNEY HULL QC/LACHINE RAPIDS/WILLIE MACKENZIE'S REEL/SMELLING FRESH/P/M GEORGE ALLEN
Medley
ROWD'S HORNPIPE/HIGH DRIVE JIG/PIPER'S BONNET/SINE BHAN/RODNEY HULL QC/LACHINE RAPIDS/WILLIE MACKENZIE'S REEL/
MEDLEY: REV A W R MACKENZIE'S REVENGE/BIDDY FROM SLIGO/BRENDAN MURPHY/MO NIGHNEAG/MRS DONALD MACPHERSON/BALMORAL CASTLE
Donald Macleod Tribute: Malcolm Ferguson, The Old Woman's Dance, Butterfingers, Donald Cam
JEWEL OF 100 YEARS/JOHN ROY STEWART/DR MACPHAIL'S REEL/JENNY DANG THE WEAVER/AN DROCHAID CHLIUTEACH/RORY GALLAGHER
Jim Lamberton's Backup, Jane Campbell, John Roy Stewart, The Lintie, Willie Murray's Reel, The Poisoned Dwarf
Reels - Donald MacLeod Tribute
HOMEWRECKER/SUSAN LAZELL'S/MISS ANN MACKECHNIE/GALTEE RANGERS
WALTZES: THE MAESTRO AND THE MINIONS/NO BOTTLE
THE TOURIST/BROKEN CHANTER/SILVER SPEAR/CONCERTINA REE
The Highland Wedding, Blair Drummond, Pretty Marion
Farewell to the Creeks, Gobspie Gala Week, Ballochyle
Big Duncans Reel Set
6/8 March - Macleod of Mull
14/8 And Hornpipes: Random Star/The Bumpy Old Raod/Maxwell's Bonnet
Brig. General Ronald Cheape of Tiroran / Blair Drummond / Pretty Marion
Past BBC Events
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
2015-08-15T18:15:23
15
Aug
2015
World Pipe Band Championships: 2015
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
2014-08-16T18:15:23
16
Aug
2014
World Pipe Band Championships: 2014
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
2013-08-18T18:15:23
18
Aug
2013
World Pipe Band Championships: 2013
Glasgow Green
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
2012-08-11T18:15:23
11
Aug
2012
World Pipe Band Championships: 2012
Glasgow Green
Back to artist