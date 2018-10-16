Black LipsFormed 1999
Black Lips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn12.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e940d7a3-01d0-468c-86ea-5dc4d89dcf80
Black Lips Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Lips is a garage rock band from Atlanta, Georgia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Lips Tracks
Sort by
Oh Katrina!
Black Lips
Oh Katrina!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Oh Katrina!
Last played on
Modern Art
Black Lips
Modern Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Modern Art
Last played on
Squatting In Heaven
Black Lips
Squatting In Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Squatting In Heaven
Last played on
Veni Vidi Vici
Black Lips
Veni Vidi Vici
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Veni Vidi Vici
Last played on
Cant Hold On
Black Lips
Cant Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Cant Hold On
Last played on
Crystal Night
Black Lips
Crystal Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Crystal Night
Last played on
Take My Heart
Black Lips
Take My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Take My Heart
Last played on
It Feels Alright
Black Lips
It Feels Alright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
It Feels Alright
Last played on
Raw Meat
Black Lips
Raw Meat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Raw Meat
Last played on
Family Tree
Black Lips
Family Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Family Tree
Last played on
Freedom Fries
Black Lips
Freedom Fries
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Freedom Fries
Last played on
New Direction
Black Lips
New Direction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
New Direction
Last played on
Go Out And Get It
Black Lips
Go Out And Get It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Go Out And Get It
Last played on
Bad Kids
Black Lips
Bad Kids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Bad Kids
Last played on
Funny
Black Lips
Funny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Funny
Last played on
Smiling
Black Lips
Smiling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Smiling
Last played on
Make You Mine
Black Lips
Make You Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Make You Mine
Last played on
Make You Mine
Black Lips
Make You Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Make You Mine
Last played on
Drive By Buddy
Black Lips
Drive By Buddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Drive By Buddy
Last played on
Dog Year
Black Lips
Dog Year
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Dog Year
Last played on
Boys In The Wood
Black Lips
Boys In The Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Boys In The Wood
Last played on
Born To Be A Man
Black Lips
Born To Be A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Born To Be A Man
Last played on
The Breaks
Black Lips
The Breaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
The Breaks
Last played on
Bone Marrow
Black Lips
Bone Marrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn12.jpglink
Bone Marrow
Last played on
Black Lips Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist