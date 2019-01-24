Muriel HerbertBorn 1897. Died 1984
Muriel Herbert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdz0x.jpg
1897
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e940cf2e-2ea0-4cc6-9ba6-2ce534ab878e
Muriel Herbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Muriel Emily Herbert (1897 – 1 May 1984) was a British composer of the early 20th century. Much of Herbert's work is for solo voice and piano, with art song settings of texts by English and Irish poets such as James Joyce, Thomas Hardy, Ben Jonson, Robert Herrick and W.B. Yeats.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Muriel Herbert Tracks
Sort by
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Muriel Herbert
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Last played on
Faint heart in a railway train
Muriel Herbert
Faint heart in a railway train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Faint heart in a railway train
Last played on
Loveliest of trees
Muriel Herbert
Loveliest of trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Loveliest of trees
Last played on
The Lost Nightingale
Muriel Herbert
The Lost Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
The Lost Nightingale
Last played on
To Daffodils
Muriel Herbert
To Daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
To Daffodils
Last played on
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
Muriel Herbert
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Children's Songs Nos 1-6
Last played on
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Muriel Herbert
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
The Lake Isle of Innisfree
Performer
Last played on
I hear an army charging
Muriel Herbert
I hear an army charging
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
I hear an army charging
Last played on
O mistress mine
Muriel Herbert
O mistress mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
O mistress mine
Last played on
O MIstress Mine; Come Away, Death
Muriel Herbert
O MIstress Mine; Come Away, Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
O MIstress Mine; Come Away, Death
Choir
Last played on
Children's Songs
Muriel Herbert
Children's Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Children's Songs
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Renouncement
Muriel Herbert
Renouncement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Renouncement
Singer
Last played on
The Lose Nightingale
Muriel Herbert
The Lose Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
The Lose Nightingale
Singer
Last played on
Tewkesbury Road
Muriel Herbert
Tewkesbury Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Tewkesbury Road
Last played on
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
David Owen Norris
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Violets; The Crimson Rose; To Daffodils
Last played on
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
Muriel Herbert
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Have you seen but a white lily grow?
Last played on
6 Children's Songs
Muriel Herbert
6 Children's Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
6 Children's Songs
Last played on
To Daffodils
Muriel Herbert
To Daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
To Daffodils
Last played on
Faint heart in a Railway Train (Hardy)
Muriel Herbert
Faint heart in a Railway Train (Hardy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Faint heart in a Railway Train (Hardy)
Autumn (Walter de la Mare)
Muriel Herbert
Autumn (Walter de la Mare)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Autumn (Walter de la Mare)
In the Days of November (Ada Harrison)
Muriel Herbert
In the Days of November (Ada Harrison)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
In the Days of November (Ada Harrison)
Tewkesbury Road (John Masefield)
Muriel Herbert
Tewkesbury Road (John Masefield)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdz23.jpglink
Tewkesbury Road (John Masefield)
Last played on
Back to artist