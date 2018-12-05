Michèle Crider
Michèle Crider (born 1959, Quincy, IL) is an American lirico spinto operatic soprano. She has appeared in many of the great opera house in the world including the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, San Francisco Opera, Los Angeles Opera, and the state operas of Vienna, Munich, Berlin and Hamburg. She has sung alongside the great conductors such as Riccardo Muti, Daniel Barenboim, Zubin Mehta, James Levine, Nello Santi, Christoph von Dohnányi, Semyon Bychkov, Seiji Ozawa, Riccardo Chailly and Colin Davis.
Michèle Crider Tracks
Ariadne's aria "Es gibt ein Reich" - from "Ariadne auf Naxos"
Richard Strauss
Cio Cio San's aria "Un bel dì vedrem" - from "Madame Butterfly", Act II part I
Giacomo Puccini
Cio Cio San's aria "Un bel dì vedrem" - from "Madame Butterfly", Act II part I
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 72 - In memoriam Diana, Princess of Wales (1/7/1961 - 31/8/1997)
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-12T19:00:22
12
Sep
1997
Royal Albert Hall
