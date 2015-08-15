Noah LewisBorn 3 September 1890. Died 7 February 1961
Noah Lewis
Noah Lewis (September 3, 1891 – February 7, 1961) was an American jug band and country blues musician, generally known for playing the harmonica.
Madison Street Rag
Madison Street Rag
Devil In The Woodpile
Devil In The Woodpile
