The Jesus and Mary Chain
1984
The Jesus and Mary Chain Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jesus and Mary Chain are a Scottish alternative rock band formed in East Kilbride in 1983. The band revolves around the songwriting partnership of brothers Jim and William Reid. After signing to independent label Creation Records, they released their first single "Upside Down" in 1984. Their debut album Psychocandy was released to critical acclaim in 1985 on major label WEA. The band went on to release five more studio albums before disbanding in 1999. They reunited in 2007.
The Jesus and Mary Chain Performances & Interviews
- "The best rock and roll is about people that haven’t been invited to the party” - Jim Reid on The Jesus and Mary Chainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqlpy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqlpy.jpg2017-02-22T11:35:00.000ZThe alternative-rock front man talks about their new album Damage and Joy plus their forthcoming performance at the Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom as part of the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tpkcm
"The best rock and roll is about people that haven’t been invited to the party” - Jim Reid on The Jesus and Mary Chain
- JAMC frontman Jim Reid chats about Psychocandy gigshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w9knm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02w9knm.jpg2015-07-04T14:32:00.000ZThe Jesus and Mary Chain frontman Jim Reid talks about performing their seminal debut album Psychocandy in full and their forthcoming album Live at Barrowlands.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02w9knt
JAMC frontman Jim Reid chats about Psychocandy gigs
- Jim Reid: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029wgnt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029wgnt.jpg2014-11-02T09:36:00.000ZFull intimate interview between Mary Anne Hobbs and Jim Reid (The Jesus & Mary Chain).https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029wgpv
Jim Reid: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
The Jesus and Mary Chain Tracks
Similar Artists
