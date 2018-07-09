The Dead DaisiesFormed 2012
The Dead Daisies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dead Daisies are an Australian-American rock band and musical collective formed in 2013 in Sydney, Australia by David Lowy. Musicians that have joined Lowy for the project have included Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses), Jon Stevens (INXS, Noiseworks), Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones), Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses), Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy), Charley Drayton (The Cult, Divinyls, Cold Chisel), John Tempesta (The Cult), Brian Tichy (ex Whitesnake, Sass Jordan), Frank Ferrer (Guns N' Roses), Alex Carapetis (Nine Inch Nails), Clayton Doley, Jackie Barnes (Jimmy Barnes), John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe), Alan Mansfield, Doug Aldrich (Bad Moon Rising, Whitesnake), and Deen Castronovo (Journey, Hardline).
The Dead Daisies Tracks
Sort by
Dead And Gone
Lock'n'Load
The Dead Daisies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Black Stone Cherry Live Session
-
Black Stone Cherry talk about their rock inspirations and distinct sound
-
Where did the name Black Star Riders come from?
-
Black Star Riders Live Session!
-
Black Star Riders - When The Night Comes In
-
Black Star Riders: "If you want to count harmony guitars as still being a Thin Lizzy thing...we can't get away from that!"
-
An Evening with Black Stone Cherry not to be missed in Portsmouth