THE MAD CAPSULE MARKETSFormed 1985. Disbanded 2006
1985
THE MAD CAPSULE MARKETS Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mad Capsule Markets (originally known as The Mad Capsule Market's and Berrie) were a Japanese band that formed in 1985 and were active until 2006. The band became known for their experimental style, which melded various kinds of electronic music and punk rock.
THE MAD CAPSULE MARKETS Tracks
Happy Ride
GaGa Life
