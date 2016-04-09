France ClidatBorn 29 November 1932. Died 17 May 2012
France Clidat
1932-11-29
France Clidat Biography (Wikipedia)
France Clidat (Nantes, 22 November 1932 – Paris, 17 May 2012) was a French pianist renowned for her interpretations of the works of Franz Liszt, a great many of which she recorded, and Erik Satie, whose complete piano works she recorded.
France Clidat Tracks
Abschied S.251 For Piano
Franz Liszt
Abschied S.251 For Piano
Abschied S.251 For Piano
