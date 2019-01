Silibil N' Brains are a Scottish hip-hop duo consisting of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd. They are best known for masquerading as American rappers from California to secure a record deal, a story which formed the basis of Bain's 2010 memoir California Schemin' (later reprinted as Straight Outta Scotland) and was adapted into the documentary film The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

