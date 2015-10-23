Elizabeth Vaughan
Elizabeth Vaughan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e930ae18-9b99-4b67-962a-f2dbb0dcc840
Elizabeth Vaughan Tracks
Sort by
O Mio Babbino Caro
Elizabeth Vaughan
O Mio Babbino Caro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Mio Babbino Caro
Last played on
Darlun Fy Mam
Elizabeth Vaughan
Darlun Fy Mam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darlun Fy Mam
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1966: Prom 10
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1966-08-03T18:53:54
3
Aug
1966
Proms 1966: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efq4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-24T18:53:54
24
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e46d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-21T18:53:54
21
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist