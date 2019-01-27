Johnny BurnetteBorn 25 March 1934. Died 14 August 1964
Johnny Burnette
1934-03-25
Johnny Burnette Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph "Johnny" Burnette (March 25, 1934 – August 14, 1964) was an American singer-songwriter of rockabilly and pop music. In 1952, he and his older brother, Dorsey Burnette, and their friend Paul Burlison formed the band that later was known as the Rock and Roll Trio.
He is the father of the 1980s rockabilly singer Rocky Burnette.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Burnette Tracks
You're Sixteen
You're Sixteen
Dreamin'
Dreamin'
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
SWEET LOVE ON MY MIND
SWEET LOVE ON MY MIND
Little Boy Sad
Little Boy Sad
Girls
Girls
Rock Billy Boogie
Rock Billy Boogie
Your Baby Blue Eyes
Your Baby Blue Eyes
Daddy O
Daddy O
Clown Shoes
Clown Shoes
