Connie HainesBorn 20 January 1921. Died 22 September 2008
Connie Haines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e92d9766-b868-48e0-81c9-3003349d50b9
Connie Haines Biography (Wikipedia)
Connie Haines (January 20, 1921 – September 22, 2008) was an American singer. Her 200 recordings were frequently up-tempo big band songs with the Harry James and Tommy Dorsey orchestras, and Frank Sinatra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Connie Haines Tracks
Sort by
Oh Look At Me Now
Tommy Dorsey
Oh Look At Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dmxsk.jpglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
Ac Cent Tchu Ate The Positive
Jane Russel
Ac Cent Tchu Ate The Positive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ac Cent Tchu Ate The Positive
Last played on
At Last
Connie Haines
At Last
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Last
Last played on
Mr Pride and Mr Gloom
Connie Haines
Mr Pride and Mr Gloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is this Thing Called Love?
Connie Haines
What is this Thing Called Love?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is this Thing Called Love?
Last played on
At Last
Connie Haines
At Last
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At Last
Last played on
Why Was I Born
Connie Haines
Why Was I Born
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Was I Born
Last played on
You Made Me Love You
Connie Haines
You Made Me Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Made Me Love You
Last played on
Midnight Johnny
Connie Haines
Midnight Johnny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Johnny
Last played on
Pink Shampoo
Connie Haines
Pink Shampoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pink Shampoo
Last played on
Connie Haines Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist